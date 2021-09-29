How Police Unearthed Boda Boda Theft Syndicate in Laikipia

A motorbike theft syndicate unearthed by police in Laikipia has exposed the sad state of affairs in the country leaving youths unemployed and plunged into debts.

According to Nation, a client bought a Boxer BM150 of registration number KMFP 324B with a loan. The loan was Sh130,000 from Watu Credit Limited in Nairobi.

A few hours later, it was reportedly stolen hence police were tasked to trace it and track the circumstances surrounding its theft.

A day after, a lorry was then intercepted by police along the Nanyuki-Isiolo highway where eight motorbikes were found inside.

The motorbike that had initially been reported to have been stolen was also found among other goods in the lorry, already allocated a new logbook.

Read: Police Disperse Motorcycle-racing Event ‘Whistling Morans’ in Athi River

Laikipia East Sub-County Police Commander John Tarus revealed that the motorbikes in the lorry had been stolen and the operation orchestrated by cartels who steal bikes from Bungoma, Kisii, Bomet and other parts of the country only to re-sell with new logbooks.

The incident has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans with others coming out to narrate their stories, bearing similarities with the incident.

According to Misare Njagah, a lawyer and Senatorial aspirant, his client was released on bail after he was accused of stealing a motorbike that had been bought on similar arrangements.

“I have a client out on bail charged with stealing a motorbike in Kitengela. He was given a motorbike to ride having been bought on this arrangement. He one day woke up and the bike was gone and the owner wanted it back,” Misare said.

Read Also: Boda Boda Rider Arrested for Faking Kidnapping, Demanding Sh100,000 Ransom from Wife

Another, Kevin Teya revealed that the incident is notorious in Kitengela with young men being on the receiving end, forced to pay back loans they did not utilize.

“It is even worse, some guys are sponsoring young men to take bike loans. Once the bike is released to the new owner, the “sponsor” takes the bike, mostly to Eastleigh or Kimaiko and the tracker is disabled. These bikes are then transported to the North-Eastern frontier. Credit companies are also at pains how to stem out this theft. It getting crazy out here, “Kiragu Gatuma narrated.

Netizens are now calling on relevant authorities to intervene and look into the matter adding that many lives have been lost under the same arrangement.

Here is the post:



Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...