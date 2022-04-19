How Motorists Will Access Nairobi Expressway

Kenya’s multi-billion project Nairobi Expressway is nearing completion and motorists can’t wait to use it.

Ahead of its launch, Kahawa Tungu has established that all motorists planning to use the Ksh87.9 billion road project will be required to register with the company that will run it.

Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), will operate the road for 27 years to recoup the money through toll fees.

The 27.1-kilometre road stretches from Mlolongo through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Nairobi’s CBD to the James Gichuru junction along Waiyaki Way.

The government has promised that the expressway will reduce time spent on the busy Mombasa road at rush hour from approximately two hours to between 15 and 20 minutes.

To access the road, motorists are required to physically register at the Nairobi Expressway Service Center on Mombasa Road at Cabanas.

There are three modes of payment; the Manual Toll Collection (MTC) card, the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) service and cash.

Motorists who prefer the ETC method will be required to produce their vehicle’s logbook and an identification card (ID) at the registration centre.

They will be required to pay a service charge of Ksh.1,000 before installing and activating On-Board Unit (OBU) device offering a non-stop road service. The next step is to purchase toll points and load them to the OBU device.

For MTC all that is needed is an ID card and a Ksh300 service charge.

Toll points are loaded into a Moja card issued by the company. Motorists can purchase the toll points with the help of expressway agents or recharge the card from their website (http://nairobiexpressway.ke).

Toll Station Entry

For MTC users, you’ll queue (if there’s a queue) and a toll attendant will serve you. ETC users don’t need an attendant for service, everything is automated. The OBU is preloaded and when vehicles approach the toll station, the system is scanned, and motorists can drive through without stopping.

Toll Station Exit

For MTC users, you’ll provide a receipt that was issued at entry and toll points will be deducted depending on the distance travelled. On the other hand, ETC users are granted a smooth exit, without stopping.







Notably, MTC users can use their card when driving different vehicles. On the other hand, ETC users can’t do the same since the card is paired with the car during registration.

The government is yet to announce the date for the official opening of the road. However, road tests by select motorists are ongoing.

