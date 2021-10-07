How Models Are Lured Into The World Of Drugs – Ajuma Nasanyana

Most models fall into drug abuse and drug dealing due to influence, supermodel Ajuma Nasanyana now reveals.

Nasanyana, who has been in the modeling industry for the past 17 years says that it is so easy to influence young girls into drug abuse and at times drug dealing.

According to Nasanyana, clubbing is where most models are recruited into drug use and drug dealing, with bouncers being the main agents.

“I stopped going out. It was not my world. It was really overwhelming. I never took any (drugs) because my background does not allow it,” she says.

“You go to some club, they (bouncers and drug dealers) greet you with a pill in your hand. They know all the models. I didn’t feel comfortable with that so I stopped going out.”

Nasanyana says that there were young girls who would give in, something that later destroyed their modeling careers.

“There were some really young girls that got into it and got carried away with these kind of things. It was really sad,” she adds.

Nasanyana admitted that the industry has several gay professionals, especially the men working as makeup artists.

“When I’m working I’m at the office so whatever happens whether you are gay… even the makeup artists that were male we used to call them “her”. I got very good gay friends. The whole industry when it comes to male professionals is very gay. I used to feel that there could be a street kid who comes into the industry and gets confused and and gets into homosexuality without knowing,” adds Nasanyana.

Here’s the full interview:-

In August 2005, she was voted among the world’s 10 most beautiful women by Complex magazine and in 2012 she was named African Fashion Week Model of the Year. In 2013, Nasenyana partnered with City Models Paris to open Africa’s first international model and casting agency.

She has worked with the world’s top brands including, Victoria’s Secret, Vivienne Westwood, Fendi, Vogue among others.

