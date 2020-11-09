How Former Boxing Champ Mike Tyson Used “Whizzinator” To Avoid Drugs Test

Mike Tyson has revealed exactly how he used a fake penis to avoid failing a drugs test during his boxing career.

Tyson admitted using the ‘whizzinator’ in his 2013 autobiography Undisputed Truth, saying he would squeeze his thighs together to submit clean urine through the contraption – a bag connected to a plastic tube resembling a penis – during a period at the height of his career when he regularly took marijuana and cocaine.

Speaking on his Hotboxin’ podcast, the former heavyweight world champion said he would use the urine of his then wife, Monica Turner, and even his young child to avoid detection.

“It was awesome, man,” Tyson said of the whizzinator. “I put my baby’s urine in it. One time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like: ‘Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’

“And I said ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid’. Because I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant. That was what I was afraid of. I guess I heard of this happening because I was afraid of that.”

Tyson is set to come out of retirement for an upcoming exhibition match against fellow boxing veteran Roy Jones Jr later this month. He has also talked about fighting his old rival Evander Holyfield, whom he famously lost to twice in the 90s.

Asked whether he would like to renew his rivalry with Holyfield, Tyson said: “That’s always something that we can do if the people want it, if it’s pragmatic enough, I’d love to do it.”

Holyfield also hinted at the possibility this week, posting on social media: “Who would like to see Holyfield vs Tyson 3? Or who else would you like to see me get in the ring with in an exhibition?”

Tyson’s return to the ring has been criticised, giving he is now 54 years old, but he rejects the notion he is too old to box.

“Old guys – that word don’t even make sense,” he added. “Old – it’s just a new time, a new thinking period in our lives. This is what we want to do. Sometimes the gods of war, they revive you and say, ‘You have to do more’.

“Now I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t prepare for this. I box people to see if I’m able do this stuff, so I can do this stuff.”

