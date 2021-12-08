How Maladministration Cost Gor Mahia Confederation Cup Glory

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier runs arguably one of the biggest law firms around. A visit to the firm in Nairobi reveals a meticulous organisation with almost everything in its rightful place.

This, however, is not how he runs the most decorated club in the country where chaos reigns. It is almost given that when it comes to K’Ogalo, Rachier thrives in chaos.

Despite holding the crown of being the most decorated club chairman in terms of trophies in Kenya, his near ten-year leadership at K’Ogalo is marked with disorganisation.

Cases of players downing their boots over non-payment have been rampant, and so are shoddy logistical plans as regards traveling.

In the lead up to the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs, the last step to the tournament’s lucrative group stage, there were hopes that K’Ogalo, now under British coach Mark Harrison, could do well after the club made several signings.

Gor Mahia last featured in the money stage of the second tier continental showpiece in 2019 reaching the quarterfinals.

Unknown to many, despite the promising signings, which included lanky Congolese striker Yangay Sando Sando, the players were not registered with Caf, the continental football body, in time to feature in the playoffs round.

In their first leg away game to Otoho d’Oyo of Congo Brazzaville, in Brazzaville, K’Ogalo had a lean squad of just 16 players including two goalkeepers.

Two of the players; striker Jules Ulimwengu and midfielder John Ochieng’ suspiciously tested positive for the Corona virus and could not be fielded.

On game day, and with just two on field players on the bench, coach Harrison was forced to substitute injured right back Philemon Otieno with a midfielder, John Nyawir.

Gor lost the game 1-0 and drew the return in Nairobi 1-1, effectively exiting the tournament on Sunday, a day the club made history by winning the Mandela Cup in 1987.

Gor Mahia never seems to pick lessons from their past mistakes; following their dominant 2015 season which saw them win the league unbeaten, the club was again poor on the continental front.

Like this season, the management signed players but failed to register them in time for the Caf interclubs.

Some of the notable figures who could have made a difference that season but remained on the stands included Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga and vintage Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere.

