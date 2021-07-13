How I Made My First Million – Cate Actress (Video)

Catherine Wanjugu Kamau Karanja alias Cate Actress has become a household name in the film and showbiz industry in the past one decade, dominating both mainstream and social media scenes.

Behind the beauty, the glamour and of course the money is a career built through blood, sweat and tears over the years.

Speaking to blogger Robert Alai on The Audit show, Cate revealed that she wanted to become a broadcast journalist, before her acting career took off.

She said that her dreams were inspired by legendary KBC journalist Catherine Kasavuli, due to her glamour.

“I love broadcast. I really wanted to be Catherine Kasavuli. I love glam… so I used to find Catherine Kasavuli so (inspiring),” she said.

She was enrolled at the Kampala International University to study mass communication but could not complete her studies after becoming pregnant.

“My mother had taken a loan of Ksh400,000. I had to come back and take care of the baby. My mother made me feel like it was my (sole) responsibility,” she adds.

“It was such a humbling and traumatizing experience because I was 19.”

After some time she was then taken back to college, this time Kenya College Of Communication Technology (now Multi-media University) to study mass communication.

She landed her acting career as a supporting role in Citizen Tv’s Mother-in-law series where she later got to play as Celina for eight years.

“I joined Mother-in-law at the age of 21 and left at the age of 28 . I owe my life to that show because it was a game-changer,” she reveals.

Having made her name on the screens, she landed a lucrative deal with Harpic manufacturers, where she made her first million.

She reveals that the owners of the company decided to triple her pay after she underquoted the amount she wanted to be paid.

Apart from the Harpic deal, Cate has worked with other brands such as Infinix, which she has worked for for over seven years.

At one time, she did a poem for retired President Mwai Kibaki, that saw her receive love and hate in equal measure for requesting Kibaki to remain in power.

She also performed for 42nd President of the United States when he visited Kenya in 2015.

Cate Actress has also featured in other films such as Sue na Jonie(2017) , Plan B and Disconnect.

Here’s her full interview with Robert Alai:-

