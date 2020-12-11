How “Lucky” Passerby Landed Sh180 Million Kemsa Tender

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) has for months now been probed for irregular tenders worth millions of shillings in the midst of a pandemic.

But it was Thursday’s revelation that shocked even the Public Investment Committee (PIC) that has been investigating the matter.

Appearing before the Parliamentary committee was James Njuguna, a director of La Miguela Holdings Limited who by sheer luck landed a Sh180 million Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) tender.

Mr Njuguna told the committee chaired by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, that he was only passing by Kemsa building when he saw a large number of people.

He sought to find out what was going on at the state agency.

“I went straight to the receptionist who advised me not to waste time and apply for the tenders which were being flaunted.

“I quickly penned off a two-sentence letter and after two hours I was told I had succeeded and asked to collect the commitment letter from the Chief executive officer’s office,” Njuguna told lawmakers.

Asked whether he had done business with the agency before, Njuguna said he had supplied fire equipment worth Sh400,000 in the past.

MPs wondered how he landed the lucrative tender and bypassed all the procurement processes.

To this, Njuguna said, “Things happened very first, I was acting as directed. There were many people seeking the tenders and therefore one could not question the process at the time.”

“The tenders were being issued to address an emergency and hence no need to go through the tedious process as time was running out, the country had been hit by a pandemic,” Njuguna added.

Also appearing before the committee was one of Kilig’s Director, Ivy Minyow, 27, who could not explain how her company was awarded a Sh4 billion tender in spite of being registered months prior to winning the tender.

“We were too optimistic after Kemsa honoured our request and could not hesitate to provide the samples,” Minyow said.

The committee has summoned directors of Nanopay Limited, Shop N’ Buy and Wallabis Ventures Limited. Directors of Megascope and Crown Healthcare Ltd to appear in person next week.

