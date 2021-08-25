How Kenya National Library Is Using Tech to Enhance Service Provision

The Kenya National Library Services (KNLS) has enhanced its LAN, WiFi and cyber services to ensure young people continue to access uninterrupted research and learning services at the facility.

The Eldoret branch Principal Librarian Ruth Jemo said the library is now offering computer literacy programmes to equip the youth with technological skills needed especially during this pandemic period.

“At the moment we have 16 trainees who started their training at the beginning of the month and we expect more as we continue,” she said.

The KNLS branch in Eldoret partnered with the Uasin Gishu county government to set up a well-equipped cyber section at the library that facilitates access to online learning for students at no cost.

“Part of KNLS’ strategic plan is to enhance the availability of resources through the utilization of modern technologies,” she said. The Covid-19 has necessitated the adoption of technology in daily activities to render required services.

Read: Government to Launch Sh250 million Virtual Library in 2021

According to data by the World Economic Forum, about 1.2 billion children from 186 countries were forced out of their schools by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, most students have been compelled to take up online learning.

Jemo also added that the KNLS branch in Eldoret had converted the children’s section to accommodate more students and adults during this period.

“We also have personal booths that can be used by both students and teachers engaged in online learning. These booths have internet facilities to ensure smooth services,” she said.

Students can also benefit from business skills training programmes at the facility which aim to equip them with online business and communication skills.

“We have book talks on topical issues where we invite speakers to cover issues affecting the youths in this country,” Jemo said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...