How Juja-based Medic was Lured, Murdered at Private Clinic

About two weeks ago, 26-year old Juja-based medic Joseph Kariuki was lured and murdered inside his private clinic.

New details emerging reveal that the medic’s murder could have been a case of love gone sour with four suspects being held for the same.

Apparently, Kariuki was woken up by a call from strangers at midnight who claimed they had a patient that needed urgent medical care.

Kariuki then rushed to his clinic to attend to the emergency only to be stabbed to death.

According to detectives, the murder might have been orchestrated by Kariuki’s lover with whom they had had a prior disagreement.

For instance, three men, including the medic’s lover are being held for the same with reports alluding that the men had been hired to kill the medic after he failed to marry his lover.

“Two of the men are boda boda operators in Nyeri town while the third accomplice is a taxi driver in the same town. The girlfriend works in Kerugoya. We have intelligence to show the suspects had been contracted by the girlfriend to eliminate the medic,” Juja Sub County Criminal Investigations Officer Richard Mwaura told a local publication.

The deceased’s father, Peter Ng’ethe has further revealed that his son had confided in him saying he did not want to continue with marriage plans with the lover as her family had demanded so much of which he could not afford.

“My son wanted time to build his career as he couldn’t afford the expenses involved. They parted ways and it seems the girl took revenge,” Ng’ethe said.

Authorities are currently piecing together the last moments of the medic with reports indicating that one of the suspected confessed to having been conducted to carry out the crime.

