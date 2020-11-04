How I started My Pineapple Farming Business In Malindi – Limavest CEO Shicco Waweru

To Shicco Waweru, Malindi was just a tourist destination just like any other, that she used to visit with her husband just like any other local and international tourists.

After completing her ECD studies, the mother of one says she tried several businesses but all flopped, forcing her to stay at home as a housewife for close to seven years.

“Having been a stay home mum for almost seven years, I felt it was about time I do something that generates income. I also did not want to loose my time for family. I’ve had an interest in pineapple farming due to the longevity of the plant as it is harvested for at least seven years without requiring much effort. When I spoke to my husband about it, he bought 100 acres (in Malindi),” she says.

She partnered with other stay-home mums who had the same interest to start farming.

“At first, I used to think Malindi is only a tourist destination. I love the beach and any opportunity I get to walk on sand, I take it. I could have never imagined that there was a place in the world where I could watch my food grow and be on the beach within one hour. So when I found I could grow pineapples in Malindi, it was a no brainer,” she adds.

She used her networks to get good market for the produce, and soon the company expanded and she was now even selling land and planting pineapples for clients who would collect profits for seven years non-stop.

“We have a system that collects payments and generates receipt so all you need to do is call us and provide your details which we use to create an account in our system, make your payment and you will be on your journey to being your own boss,” she says.

She says the investment generates around Ksh200,000 per acre on every harvest, for at least seven seasons, while seasons come after 9 months.

Pineapples, once planted will take 18 months to give you your first harvest. There after, from the same plant you will harvest yearly up to 7 years without re-planting. Harvest includes the pineapple fruit per plant, and at least two suckers (seedlings).

