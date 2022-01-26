How Security Guard was Roped Into Monica Kimani’s Murder

A security guard who was almost implicated in the brutal murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani on Tuesday testified before Justice Grace Nzioka.

Dominic Haruni, a security guard at the University of Nairobi (UoN), told the court that he lost his ID Royal Park two days before the murder.

The accused persons; Jacque Maribe and Jowie Irungu used to reside at the Royal Park apartments in Lang’ata before parting ways.

The ID was found at the scene of crime at the Lamuria Gardens where the deceased resided.

Haruni told justice Nzioka that in September 2018, after applying for leave from work, worked at Royal Park because he needed extra money before traveling upcountry.

On September 17 Haruni went to Royal Park with a friend where they were required to leave their identification cards at the gate before proceeding to the construction site.

However, when he finished his day’s work, his ID was nowhere to be located, despite the fact that the others had received theirs. He was advised to leave and would be notified once it was found.

He stated that he left his phone number for contact once it was located.

Haruni explained that he had a sick child and went to the hospital to be with him before traveling upcountry.

When he returned to work a few weeks later, DCI officials went hunting for him to ask him about why his ID was discovered at the scene of crime.

He testified in court that he was brought to DCI headquarters and informed authorities that his ID had been lost at Royal Park Estate in Lang’ata and that he was not in Nairobi on the day the murder happened.

On cross examination, he stated that he was unfamiliar with Maribe, Jowie, or Monica, and that he had never encountered the accused persons before.

The trial continues on Wednesday with three more witnesses set to testify.

