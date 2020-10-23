How Fuel Stations Are Stealing From Motorists In New Price Manipulation Scam

Have you fueled your car in one of the leading fuel stations in the city? Well, chances are that you got less fuel than what you paid for, as fuel retailers are said to be manipulating prices at the pump to steal from you.

In the new scam, fuel stations will indicate the recommended prices on their billboards, but the price at the pump remains a bit higher than the one recommended by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

On Friday, EPRA dispatched its surveillance team to investigate fueling stations after one motorist alleged that he had experienced such in Astrol Petrol Station located along Mombasa Road.

According to images shared by the motorist, he purchased the fuel at a price of Ksh114 per litre as opposed to the displayed price of Ksh103.2. He bought 61.87 litres of petrol for Ksh6,987, instead of Ksh6,384.

“Be assured that our robust surveillance team has picked up the matter about the facility for investigations. Culprits will be dealt with in line with the Petroleum Act, 2019,” EPRA said in a statement.

If found culpable, the fuel station could be closed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu