How Firearm Snatched From Cop In 2019 Was Used To Terrorize City Residents

DCI detectives have unearthed a puzzle where a firearm was snatched from a cop in 2019 and has been used to terrorize residents in Nairobi County.

In chilling revelations, the DCI documented the account of events that happened on June 20, 2019, in Parklands, Nairobi.

Apparently, a report was filed at Parklands police station regarding a male person who was lying motionless beside Mtama road in Highridge, Parklands area at around 10 am.

The police after receiving the report rushed to the scene and found a middle-aged man lying unconscious only for them to realize that it was their colleague who was stationed at Riruta for special duties.

The officer was taken to Avenue Hospital and was later transferred to Nairobi West Hospital as his condition had worsened.

Read: Disbelief As Police Find 22 Firearms, 565 Bullets At Kilimani Office

Investigations later revealed that the officer had been a victim of a vicious gang of women who were spiking revelers’ drinks.

Apparently, the officer’s drink was spiked and he was robbed of valuables including a firearm, Jericho Pistol Serial Number KE KP44330654 that had been issued by the government. The pistol has thus been used to terrorize the residents in Nairobi estates.

“Since its disappearance, the firearm has been the cause of untold suffering to city residents. It has been used to commit 28 robbery with violence incidents in Kasarani, Makadara, Kayole, Kamukunji, Dandora, Buruburu, Ruai, Kikuyu, Embakasi and Karatina,’ the DCI said.

Read Also: Firearm Stolen From Mombasa Cop Recovered Near His House

Important to note is that detectives unmasked the identities of the women who stupefied the officer’s drink linking them to a dangerous drink-spiking syndicate that was led by slain gangster Samuel Mugota.

Using the pistol, the gangsters are said to have made away with over Sh10 million from MPESA agents alone.

The firearm is also linked to the scenes of at least 28 incidents targeting MPESA shops. Three of the thugs have so far been fatally wounded and the firearm recovered.

PUZZLE OF FIREARM SNATCHED FROM A POLICE OFFICER, USED TO TERRORIZE CITY RESIDENTS FOR 3 YEARS On June 20,2019, a report was filled at Parklands police station regarding a male person who was lying motionless besides Mtama road in Highridge, Parklands area at around 10am. pic.twitter.com/6GDL8SdNSu — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 6, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...