How DP William Ruto Orchestrated my Ouster – President Uhuru Kenyatta

It has now emerged that Deputy President William Ruto orchestrated the impeachment of his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta. This was however unsuccessful.

Speaking yesterday during a meeting with Mt Kenya elders, President Uhuru Kenyatta for the first time revealed that his Deputy had planned to have him impeached through sabotaging his administration.

In his revelations, the country’s First in command stated that Ruto had an insatiable appetite for power that he went to every extent to ascend to it including sabotaging him, the President.

Ruto reportedly went behind his back and sponsored legislators to shoot down bills necessary for the country’s development.

This prompted President Uhuru to reach out to ODM leader Raila Odinga for the handshake in a bid to take control of key administrative functions.

Thus, Uhuru narrated he reached out to Raila in a bid to stabilize the government and ensure the projects of his administration are completed.

“The president informed us that Ruto was going behind his back, planning how he could close ranks with Raila to impeach him at an appropriate time,” Mathioya MP Peter Kimari told the Standard.

During the meeting, the President further referenced the recent attacks on his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta by people allied to DP Ruto. This, the President said has never been witnessed in any electioneering period.

He further urged the leaders to preach peace and the need for respect, especially to women and youths.

“He asked us to face our youth and women and tell them to truth and remind them about our morals on respecting parents. He also asked us whether we have ever heard leaders from Rift Valley insulting Ruto and this was an eye-opener,” an elder who attended the meeting said.

Signing off, the president urged the Agikuyu community to stick together during this election period fr the region’s interests.

Last week, Mama Ngina Kenyatta appealed to the Mt Kenya region to follow the direction of her son President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he could not mislead the country.

The country’s first First Lady further weighed in on the broken relationship between President Uhuru and his Deputy William Ruto saying the latter is the one at fault.

“Let us love each other, this is our country, let us drive things forward. Let us know where we are going, there is no way your leader can mislead you. Let me tell you, you must know that the person who is sited under a tree is the one who knows what the insects around there are eating,” She said.

