How DP Ruto Was Paid To Support Uhuru Kenyatta In 2013- Tuju

“He came with conditions that had to be met in order for him to back Uhuru. To him, politics is a business. That is why when he was making appointments in the cabinets and parastatals, he had to be given a 50% share which he then gave to his people and his friends,” Tuju said in the interview.

Thus, the former Jubilee Party SG says Ruto’s move to blackmail Kikuyus into supporting him as a way of returning the favor he did to President Uhuru is misplaced.

“Trying to blackmail Kikuyus that he supported them is false. He was paid and this is someone you cannot trust with the Treasury and the Central Bank,” Tuju added.

Notably, DP William Ruto is on record stating that President Uhuru Kenyatta betrayed him after he unconditionally supported him.

According to Ruto, the agreement with his boss was that he supports him and the latter returns the favor when the time comes.

Things however took a new turn after the Head of State and ODM’s Raila Odinga made a handshake throwing Ruto off-balance.

Uhuru has publicly declared his support for Odinga while taking jibes at his deputy calling him power hungry who needs to toe the line first before ascending to the country’s top seat.