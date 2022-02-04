How DP Ruto Approached Raila to Sabotage Gov’t Before Handshake – Tuju

Deputy President William Ruto had approached ODM Raila Odinga to help him sabotage President Uhuru’s government, it has now emerged.

Jubilee SG Raphael Tuju while urging Kenyans against voting for DP Ruto as the country’s next president revealed that his character is questionable.

For instance, Tuju says Ruto approached Raila before the handshake seeking his help to sabotage government operations and blackmail the President.

Apparently, Ruto called on Raila to add to his numbers in parliament to help defeat the first in command. Raila refused.

It was then that Uhuru got wind of the plans and decided to change tactics. This is thus attributed to their fallout.

“He was the first person to approach Raila so that they blackmail the President…Character matters a lot, you must look at someone’s character,” Tuju said during a morning show at Inooro FM.

President Uhuru and his Deputy’s fallout has played well in the public domain with the two not seeing eye to eye even during important state functions.

In August last year, the fall-out saw Uhuru call on his Deputy to resign after the latter held several rallies castigating the government he was part of.

Ruto has on several occasions been captured lashing out at his boss and going against his projects. The most recent was the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Uhuru, during an interview with local media, said he was shocked his Deputy was against the BBI despite him being part of its drafting.

Ruto, on the other hand, said the BBI through the handshake was a project aimed to frustrate his presidential ambitions.

Efforts by the clergy to bring the two back together have also been futile as both parties showed no interest.

For instance, sources close to President Uhuru cited that there existed irreconcilable differences hence the once blossomed bromance between the two could not be re-awakened.

