How Detectives Nabbed Main Suspect in NLC Commissioner Jennifer Wambua Murder

Detectives have finally put together how they nabbed the main suspect in the murder of National Land Commission (NCL) employee Jennifer Wambua.

In a detailed analysis, the DCI has revealed that through criminal intelligence and forensic analysis, the main suspect in the murder was able to be placed at the murder scene while ideally adding that he was the last person to have been seen with the deceased.

Through a series of tweets, DCI revealed that crucial links at the scene of the crime and eyewitnesses managed to place Peter Mwangi Njenga alias Ole Sankale at the scene of the crime.

“They managed to establish eyewitnesses who saw the suspect with the deceased the last time she was seen alive on March 12th 2021,” Kinoti said.

Acting communication director of the National Land Commission Jennifer Itumbi’s murder suspect, finally identified, arrested and placed in custody. Homicide detectives through a painstaking forensic dragnet, that involved their sister specialized units inter alia pic.twitter.com/h37mw4NX5j — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 7, 2021

According to the detectives, the suspect is a serial offender who has committed similar offenses in the past, using the same method of preying on victims, sexually assaulting them before killing them.

“The forensic results are finally out, positively matching the suspect,” Kinoti said on Saturday.

For instance, there were several reported cases of similar nature involving the suspect who was in 1996 charged with stealing among other robbery offenses and was even sentenced to death at one time.

How he won his freedom is still a mystery, the DCI said.

“For instance, in 1996, he was charged with stealing and was further charged three times with the offenses of robbery with violence and rape. On January 15th, 2003, he was convicted and sentenced to death at Kibera Senior Resident’s Magistrate Court.

How he won his freedom remains a mystery, which the detectives are currently engaged in demystifying. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 7, 2021

Jennifer’s body was found in a thicket on March 15, three days after she was reported missing. An autopsy exam showed that she died of strangulation.

“The oesophagus had collapsed showing she was strangled by use of hands,” lawyer Daniel Maanzo said.

The autopsy further revealed that the body had other bruises on the face and legs. She was laid to rest on March 24 at her Machakos home.

Last week, detectives ruled out abduction in her disappearance and concluded that Jennifer left her car at the commission’s headquarters before proceeding to Ngong for prayer in isolation.

She later met Peter Njenga alias Sankale, the main suspect in the murder, who offered to get her drinking water before sexually assaulting her then strangled her to death.

