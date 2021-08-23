Why Citizen TV, NTV and Inooro TV Suffered Massive Outage During Prime Time

Citizen TV, Inooro TV and NTV are reported to have simultaneously gone off air for about 15 minutes on August 22.

The glitch happened during prime time affecting the stations’ bulletins: Sunday Live by Jeff Koinange and Victoria Rubadiri, Kiririmbi, and NTV Weekend Edition Edition by Mark Masai respectively.

The Royal Media Services has now confirmed that the glitch affecting all three stations was due to to a technical hitch affecting a shared transmission line.

“It was just a technical failure. We share some facilities at Limuru. There is a transmitting station in Limuru. That might affect because it comes from ADN TV.” a source from RMS told a local publication.

“We share some satellite facilities but it was restored,”

The glitch which originated from a satellite station in Nakuru reportedly affected users of ADN decoders as well as other channels.

Viewers reported that they were unable to access local channels from Signet and a number of channels on GOtv.

“All local TV stations have disappeared on GOtv and Signet. You can not watch Citizen TV, NTV,” lamented a viewer going by the name Carol Kim.

“Looks like ADN, which hosts NTV and Citizen TV has gone off air. Both stations appear to be off on Signet as well,” John Ihiga, another viewer quipped.

As a result of the glitch, The TV stations opted for ad reruns for their clients to avoid losses.

This is not the first time such a technical hitch has caused massive outage in the country. In 2018, Citizen TV and NTV suffered the same glitch and went off air while airing live proceedings from Uhuru Park where Opposition Leader Raila Odinga’s swearing in was to take place.

However, the Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) revealed that the outage occurred after the Jubilee Party threatened to cut off signals from the two stations.

