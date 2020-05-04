How to Choose or Change Outpatient Hospitals On the New NHIF Self-care Platforms

The NHIF (National Hospital Insurance Fund) has recently introduced self-care platforms in efforts to fight the Covid-19 Pandemic. Members can choose new, confirm existing or change to their preferred outpatient hospitals. The deadline to change outpatient facilities has been extended to May 15, 2020.

NHIF is open to all individuals both in the formal and informal sector. It is compulsory for anyone in the formal sector to be a member and voluntary for retirees and those in the informal sector.

NHIF works with a number of health facilities in the country to provide outpatient services to its members under the national scheme.

There are three ways select an outpatient facility using your mobile phone

NHIF USSD Code *155#

– Dial *155#

– Select preferred Language (English or Kiswahili)

– Key in your ID number

– From the options provided, choose the service you want and then follow the prompts on your screen.

NHIF Mobile App, My NHIF

– Download My NHIF app from your app store

– Enter your ID Number

– Follow the prompt to request for a OTP (One Time Pin) that will be sent to your phone. Log in using the provided pin.

– Once logged in, pick an option whether you want to choose an outpatient facility or change your existing one.

Visit the website

– Go to www.nhif.co.ke/healthinsurance/nhifselfcare to access the self-care portal

– Enter your ID number and click on continue

– You will be requested to enter a OTP (One Time Pin) that will be sent to your mobile phone. Once you enter the pin, click on verify

– Once you gain access into the self-care dashboard, click on change facility. Follow the steps provided to choose a county and preferred.

