How CEO MaryJane Mwangi Together Supported by PS Andrew Kamau Loots National Oil

National Oil Corporation (NOCK) CEO MaryJane Mwangi is a lady on the spot as she has failed to explain how a hole of Ksh 300 million was created at the company while she pockets DCI officers and Petroleum Permanent Secretary (PS) Andrew Kamau.

According to inside sources, while NOC can’t explain the hole of Ksh 300 million (exactly Ksh 298,867,452) which is the cost of petroleum supposedly delivered to Kenya Ports Authority, she has managed to evade arrest by staying in contact with DCI boss George Kinoti through officers Kaimenyi and Roba who constantly collect money on behalf of the police boss at the corporation.

She has also avoided being removed by the board by greasing the palms of Petroleum PS Andrew Kamau and who uses Engineer Stanley Kamau to push for the PS’ agenda and maintain MaryJane as the boss of the struggling corporation which auditors believe to be headed into receivership.

While the media and parliament are being fed with fake stories of only Ksh 100 million worth of oil not being accounted for, the summary audit report from forensic auditors shows a worse situation. The problem is that most of the parliamentary committee members are clueless or blinded by petty personal demands like Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo Akuba who is always begging CEO MaryJane Mwangi to award his company Human Resource training contract so that they may look away.

National Oil Corporation’s problems with the KPA contract started when they contracted Great White Investments Limited to provide Transport and Site Management of the KPA orders. From just 2016 to date, Ksh 300 million worth of KPA orders can’t be accounted for in what we see as deliberate schemes by key Ministry of Petroleum (formerly Ministry of Energy), KPA and Great White Investments executives to steal stock and pocket the proceeds from the thefts.

While NOCK and Great White Investments Limited were just about to initiate the contract and right after signing, NOCK honchos decided to procure the services of another company called Brits Freighters to undertake the transportation of KPA destined deliveries despite Great White Investments being paid to offer Transport and Site Management Services.

Brits Freighters is known to have been a key contractor in one of the Geothermal Development Corporation (GDC) tender in which they were banned from ever dealing with the power generator after failing to account for stock worth Ksh 48 million.

To protect herself, National Oil Corporation CEO MaryJane Mwangi has continually ignored requests by employees for written instruction, instead preferring to issue verbal notes which can’t be admitted in a court of law. The CEO’s main conduits in the schemes to steal from NOCK are Charles Maina (Commercial Manager), Lauryne Chibole (Territory Manager) and Sammy Tirop (Network Development Manager).

While the above is happening key internal accountants like Martin Mungai (Stock Accountant), William Otieno (Management Accountant) and Edith Chepng’eno (Branch Accountant) are not carrying out daily reconciliations leading to the losses. They are believed to be key conduits of the CEO in the schemes of things. Edith reportedly resigned recently fearing an explosion of things at the corporation.

Further to the above, more than 2.4 billion shillings cannot be accounted for at NOCK. It is being reported that Ksh 4 billion was borrowed from Kenya Commercial Bank and with over Ksh 2.4 being lost, the corporation is running in the red and is at risk of being closed. More than Ksh 1.6 billion were lost during the reign of the previous CEO, Sumayya Hassan-Athmani.

Loss at National Oil;

While all this is going on, CEO MaryJane Mwangi whose husband is also the CEO of Tullow Oil Kenya (Martin Mbogo) was also previously the General Manager of Downstream at National Oil Corporation. She has also weakened the board whose members like the wife of the late former Interior Minister George Saitoti (Margaret Saitoti) remain clueless and mum at almost every other board meeting.

Current NOCK board can’t provide any oversight at the corporation as it has consistently failed to ask the hard questions. The annual company accounts are only signed by CEO and Chairman as other members fear signing to be part of the mess.

But the board is not without blame as it approved the purchase of one-eighth of an acre piece of land in Kakamega at a whooping Ksh 80 million while another quarter of an acre in Isiolo was procured at Ksh 40 million without the involvement of the Chief Government Land Valuer. A total of Ksh 140 million worth of land which was bought through loans have not been put to use.

The board chairman Kibuga Kariithi is also greatly involved with his key associates forced on the company as consultant while also ensuring that he is protecting by forcing the board to single source finances from Kenyatta family owned Commercial Bank of Africa. The chairman is currently in the USA with the President’s brother, Muhoho Kenyatta.

On 29 January, NOCK board decided to remove the CEO, a move which was promptly reversed by PS Andrew Kamau.

Checking on the company’s top executives, the problem is visible as Company Secretary Pauline Kimotho was a previous Company Secretary at Uchumi when the supermarket was looted by key managers.

NOCK has currently procured the services of Eva Muraya owned BSD group to silence anyone trying to raise the issue of theft of resources at National Oil Corporation.

