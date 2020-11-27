How Call From State House Triggered Sonko’s Fresh Impeachment Plot

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is yet again a troubled man after 86 out of 122 MCAs signed an impeachment motion against him.

The MCAs want the governor kicked out of the office on grounds of among others gross violation of the Constitution, graft and abuse of office.

While tabling the motion yesterday, Minority Leader Michael Ogada said 86 out of 122 members had appended signatures.

This surpasses the threshold of 42 signatures required to initiate the process of impeaching the governor.

Read: Sonko In Trouble As 86 MCAs Sign Impeachment Motion

New details have now emerged revealing that President Uhuru Kenyatta in coordination with ODM leader Raila Odinga sealed Sonko’s fate.

According to Daily Nation, President Uhuru was triggered by the constant attacks and frustration by the governor to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Consequently, a meeting is said to have been convened earlier this month at Odinga’s Capitol Hill office where things were sealed up with the MCAs. The Head of State had requested the MCAs to meet the former Prime Minister to seal the deal.

Read Also: MCAs Allied To Sonko Allege Fresh Plot To Impeach Governor

“The process began on Sunday evening, November 22, following a call from State House on the previous day. The reason we were given to initiate the motion was Sonko’s refusal to work with NMS boss Mohammed Badi and his constant abuse of the president,” an MCA told the publication under anonymity.

Majority Whip Paul Kados and Deputy Minority leader Peter Wanyoike were then tasked with leading the signature collection in the Jubilee side while Minority Whip Peter Imwatok and his Deputy Moses Ogeto did the same in the ODM wing.

Apparently, Sonko’s use of unbecoming words on social media ideally stirred the impeachment with some legislators stating that his conduct does not befit the high office that he holds.

He has, for instance, on countless occasions taken to social media to express his frustration with media houses over unpleasant headlines.

Read Also: Sonko Claims NMS Is An Illegal Outfit Meant To Defraud Nairobians

Earlier, MCAs allied to the governor alleged that the governor is targeted over his refusal to assent the bill on Sh37.5 billion 2020-21 budget.

Led by Roysambu Ward Representative Peter Warutere, the MCAs claimed that an ouster plot was the top agenda of two meetings involving the leadership of the county assembly.

Last month, Sonko sent the bill back to the assembly saying ‘illegal’ amendments had been made to the budget.

Ultimately, early this year, Sonko, who is battling graft charges had survived an impeachment plot after President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened.

The deal with the president required Sonko to surrender key county functions to the national government which are now being managed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) led by Major General Mohammed Badi. The functions are Health, transport, public works and planning, and development services.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu