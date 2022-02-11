How Bien Almost Divorced Chiki Eight Months Into Marriage

Boy band Sauti Sol’s lead singer Bien Aime Baraza almost ended his marriage with Chiki Omwukwe.

The crooner recently revealed that he nearly called it quits eight months into the marriage.

“My wife and I have been married for two years now, we got married a week before the pandemic started. When you get married, nobody gives you the tools, people are happy for you. For a long time in my life, I only looked at my wife as a love interest romantically and then the pandemic happened,” said the mbwe mbwe hitmaker.

“Being in the house all day with my chick every day, amazing as she is, it was driving me nuts. The small things became the big things and 8 months in, I was like I want a divorce, this is too much.”

He then sought counselling in a bid to save the young marriage.

“I started going for counselling and I was like men I don’t wanna be married. I didn’t realise that when we were dating, I was just travelling. I would come back for two weeks and I was all lovey dovey, then my house was empty for a whole year and I was like babe move into my house instead of paying rent,” he added.

Bien also revealed that he fell deeper in love with Chiki once she started managing his career.

“It’s moments like this that make you grow. In my journey of Alone Together, my wife has been my manager, she is amazing at managing me and it totally flipped and made me even love her anymore,” said Bien.

The couple exchanged vows two years ago at an invite-only ceremony in Lavington, Nairobi.

In attendance were fellow Sauti Sol bandmates; Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and Polycarp Otieno as well as Nyamari Ongegu alias Nyashinski and David Mathenge aka Nameless among others.

