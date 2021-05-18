Babu Owino’s Online Classes Helped Me Score Higher – Top KCSE Candidate Robinson Wanjala

The top Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate in 2020 Robinson Wanjala says he was partially helped score high by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino through online classes.

Wanjala, who sat his exams at Murang’a High School scored an A plain of 87.33 points to emerge the top student out of the 747,161 candidates who registered and sat for the 2020 exams.

Speaking to radio personality Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, Wanajala thanked Babu for the classes that helped him boost his scores in Mathematics and Chemistry.

“I would love to appreciate Babu Owino because he went a step further and started teaching. I remember his Mathematics and Chemistry lessons…they really helped. Our school had online lessons but there are students out there who did not have that privilege. I benefitted from the lessons and I believe there are many others who did,” he said.

Read: University Officials Challenged to Develop Clear Policies on e-Learning

Others top scorers who acknowledged to have benefited from the classes include Sidney Mokua from Maranda High School (A plain), Wesonga Allan from Aguru Sari High School (A plain) and Ashley Nyambura from Siakago Girls (A plain).

“It was tough to revise (during the pandemic) but the online classes by Babu Owino, especially for the Science subjects, it was better,” says Nyambura.

Nyambura further says that apart from the online classes, she also benefitted from bursaries from Embakasi East which kept her in school.

“I managed to score an A of 82 points. The four years have been difficult. I was severally sent away for lack of school fees but I benefitted a lot from the Embakasi East CDF bursary kit,” adds Nyambura.

In May 2020, United Nations and the Voice of America (VOA) recognised Babu Owino for teaching students online amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A first-class degree holder in Actuarial Science, Babu took the learners through topics regarded by learners as “hard” including differentiation, calculus, integration and trigonometry.

The University of Nairobi graduate did his form four examinations in Kisumu Boys and scored an A-minus of 79 points.

The self-declared intellectual is remembered for his selfless role of championing for student interests while a student leader at the University of Nairobi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu