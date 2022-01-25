Househelp Dies After Being Mauled by Employer’s Dog in Malindi

Roselyne Nafuna, a 38-year-old woman working in Malindi has died after she was mauled by her employer’s dog.

Nafuna was working as a househelp in Moriema, Malindi town when the unfortunate incident happened.

According to the DCI, Nafuna was going about her duties and opened the door leading to the porch when she was attacked by a South African Boerboel famed for its well developed muscles and a strong bone structure.

Nafuna’s screams caught the attention of a night guard in the home identified as John Siria who came to her rescue and reinstated the dog.

Read: Househelp Charged With Theft Of Employer’s Ksh300,000 In Kileleshwa

At this time, Nafuna was lying on the floor and after the rescue, she insisted that she would go back to the house herself.

However, the day guard Antony Katana after reporting for duty found Nafuna’s lifeless body on the floor and informed the authorities.

“According to the guard, the deceased said that she felt fine and would go back to the house by herself. However, when the day guard Anthony Katana, reported for duty he found the lifeless body of the deceased sprawled on the floor. Detectives based in Malindi who were among the first responders to the incident established that the deceased’s body had multiple wounds occasioned by the dog’s bites,” the DCI said.

Househelp Mauled to Death by Employer’s Dog A 39-year-old woman lost her life early this morning, after she was attacked by her employer’s dog, as she went about her house chores in Moriema’s area of Malindi town.

Roselyn Nafuna had opened the door leading to the porch, pic.twitter.com/8MWMi7qweE — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 24, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...