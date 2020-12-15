in NEWS

Househelp Charged With Theft Of Employer’s Ksh300,000 In Kileleshwa

Consolata Sibeda Luyeku [Photo/Courtesy]

A househelp was on Tuesday arraigned at a Kibera court and charged with theft of Ksh300,000.

Consolata Luyeku is accused of stealing the money from her employer, Joyce Kayere, on diverse dates between October 10 and October 27 in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

The maid was also charged with a second count of possessing Kayere’s clothes all valued at Ksh50,000.

The court heard that the complainant had tried to contact Luyeku but to no avail.

The accused denied the charges before Kibera senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto and was released on Ksh300,000 bond or a cash bail of Ksh150,000.

The case will be mentioned on January 21.

