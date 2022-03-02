House Help Suspected of Torturing Kid to Death Arrested in Kahawa West

Maureen Nyaboke, a house help suspected of torturing her employer’s kid to death has been arrested in Kahawa West.

This has been confirmed by Kiamumbi DCIO Caroline Gathoni who stated that an alarm was raised regarding the case by members of public.

11:17 Maureen Nyaboke arrested in Kahawa West. She is suspected of killing baby she was hired to take care of. pic.twitter.com/k68sJWhopv via @Kimani69870509 — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) March 2, 2022

According to reports on social media, Nyaboke who was born August 12, 2000, was employed as a house help and her roles included taking care of a young child.

She was reportedly hired on a Tuesday by Wangui Wambeca and on the same day she seriously beat up her employer’s child.

Following the incident, the employer released her the following day, a Wednesday and took the kid to the hospital for a checkup.

Upon various tests being carried out, the doctors reportedly discovered the child had sustained severe internal bleeding and succumbed to the same on a Saturday of the same week.

Kahawa Tungu cannot authoritatively authenticate the cause of the child’s death although detectives who have arrested the house help are working to piece things together and determine what exactly conspired and for justice to take its cause.

“We have a postmortem report with us and it has indicated that the child had sustained severe internal bleeding and succumbed to the same on a Saturday. We will investigate and determine what transpired and charge her per the law,” the DCIO said.

Maureen Nyaboke arrested in Kahawa West. She is suspected of killing baby she was hired to take care of. @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/IMF2cKuGsX — Kimani Osoro (@Kimani69870509) March 2, 2022

