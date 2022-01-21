House Help Jailed for 15 Years for Sexually Assaulting Employer’s Child

A domestic worker has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting her employer’s 2-year-old daughter.

The accused; Martha Bosire, appeared before Keroka Senior Resident Magistrate Simon Arome. The court heard that Bosire committed the heinous crime on diverse dates between November 14, 2021, and December 9, 2021.

The convict confessed to having assaulted the toddler and thereafter bought her sweets in exchange for her silence.

The assault came to light after the victim’s grandmother found visible injuries on her nether regions. It is then that she reported the matter to the police.

In mitigation, the house help accepted wrongdoing but pleaded for leniency on grounds that she has a young one who solely depends on her for upkeep. She also promised not to repeat the same offence in the future.

The baby was taken to Borabu Sub County Hospital where the attending physician established that she had indeed been sexually assaulted.

Those in court were shocked by Bosire’s demeanor as she did not appear remorseful.

