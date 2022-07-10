Hotel Where Agnes Wanjiru was Killed Covered Up Assault Incidents Involving British Soldiers – Ex-guard Alleges

Agnes Wanjiru was allegedly murdered at Lion’s Court hotel in Nanyuki by a British soldier some 10 years ago.

Justice is yet to be served as the soldier who is back in his country still roams the streets.

It has now emerged that the hotel not only tampered with the scene of crime but previously turned a blind eye on assault incidences involving the foreign soldiers.

Moses Moiyare, a former security guard at the hotel told the Nation that the hotel management often ignored the violent incidents because they paid well.

Mr Moiyare who was around on the night Wanjiru was killed, described the soldiers as destructive.

Read: Ex-British Soldier Accused of Killing Agnes Wanjiru Still Roaming Streets

On the night of Wanjiru’s murder, he said, something seemed amiss. The soldiers were on edge and declined his offer to hail a cab on their behalf.

Instead, they waited for a British Army vehicle which arrived some 10 to 20 minutes later.

Mr Moiyare who was fired a few weeks after Wanjiru’s body was discovered in a nearby septic tank, said during his routine check found that the glass door had been broken.

The door was repaired a few days later and no report was filed with the police.

According to Mr Moiyare, this was a normal occurrence. Ideally, he said, the hotel would surcharge the soldiers the costs incurred in repairs.

Read Also: Protests In London As Sex Workers Push For Justice In Agnes Wanjiru Murder

He told the daily that he on numerous occasions he came to the aid of sex workers being abused by the soldiers.

“I would find up to three men sleeping with one woman and rescue her. They would scream for help. Sometimes even on the lawn I would find the soldiers ‘lying on top’ of the girls,” he recalled.

Other sex workers, he said, would be assaulted by the foreigners on theft accusations.

The incidents were never reported, instead the hotel would eject the victims as the patrons would pay handsomely.

Former Nanyuki Police Station Commander Mohammed Jerumani, corroborated these claims saying that bar brawls involving British soldiers were neither reported nor investigated.

Read Also: IG Mutyambai Orders Reopening of Agnes Wanjiru’s Case, Calls for UK Gov’t’s Collaboration

He told the court that he witnessed British soldiers harassing women at Sherlock’s Bar within Nanyuki.

He raised alarm with the manager who did not seem to care.

“I reported the cases to the manager but he did not seem to care. Some of the girls did not seem to care either. You see the British brought more money so the management did not seem bothered. In fact if an African was rowdy we would remove them but the British would be left alone. The British bought more alcohol and paid more,” he said.

Wanjiru’s case is still under investigation.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...