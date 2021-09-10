Hotel Africana Proprietor Hajji Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige Is Dead

The proprietor of Hotel Africana Hajji Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige popularly known as BMK has passed away.

The news of his death was announced by the management of Hotel Africana, who termed him as a good leader, mentor, and friend.

“With a heavy heart, we announce the death of our proprietor, Hajji Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige. He has been a great father, a very good leader, a mentor and a friend to everyone,” the management said in a brief statement.

Mr Kibirige, a Ugandan native, died on Friday, September 10, 2021, in Nairobi after a period of illness.

Popular among his multiple business establishments is Hotel Africana and the BMK Group.

He was one of the wealthiest people in Uganda, according to a 2012 report in Uganda.

Hotel Africana was started in 1997 as a 40-room hotel in Kampala before growing to a four-star hotel, and later expanding to neghbouring cities such as Nairobi.

