Hot Dishes, Three Other Restaurants Closed For Flouting Covid-19 Rules

Four Nairobi restaurants were on Friday shut down for flouting the Covid-19 protocols.

Officials from the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) public health department ordered shut Petma, Hot Dishes, Beneve Foods and City Gava.

According to Sammy Ole Kamwaro, the assistant chief public health officer at NMS, the crackdown was targeting eateries and food businesses, schools and public service vehicles.

“We are inspecting every business that was cleared to operate and if we find any that does not observe the guidelines, we are asking them not to operate until they reorganise themselves and reapply for the licence afresh,” Mr Kamwaro said.

The above mentioned businesses had their licenses revoked as was directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday when he introduced a raft of measures to help combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

“We are now doing enforcement in collaboration with the police. We have found four premises all of which are flouting the rules. So we’ve just stopped their operations and told them to reapply for licences afresh,” he said.

A team of more than 250 officials deployed across sub-counties within Nairobi checked if the businesses followed the laid down guidelines.

They checked if the hand sanitizers provided had an alcohol content of at least 60 percent, wearing of masks, social distancing.

“Those found with over 70 per cent level of compliance will be given time to reorganise and their operations will only be halted for some time,” he added.

