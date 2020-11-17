Hot 96 Radio Presenter Annitah Raey Resigns Over “Toxic Bosses”

Popular Hot 96 radio presenter Annitah Raey has quit the station.

Annitah, born Hannah Gaturu, announced her resignation through her social media pages.

In a tweet seen by this writer, Annitah, who joined the Royal Media Services-owned station in 2018, said she could no longer put up with “toxic” bosses.

“So I resigned. Best decision I have made in my 30 years…Toxic bosses is something I need to talk about… Video loading, ” she said on Tuesday.

She added, “I have never ever ranted about my personal life online..I have never ranted about my work either… Am not about to start today.

“But I have learned to choose myself above any job because if I died today then someone will replace me tomorrow…I choose my sanity.”

The controversial media personality hosted a show dubbed ‘The Sizzle On Hot’ that airs from 10pm to 1am every weekday. The show is about relationships.

Previously, she hosted the “Hot Drive” alongside Patrick Igunza.

Before joining the Samuel Kamau Macharia-owned station she worked at Radio Africa Group’s Radio Jambo as a mid-morning presenter.

She joined Radio Jambo in August 2017 after parting ways with the Mediamax’s Milele FM.

