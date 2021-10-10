Kenyan Athlete Hosea Mwok Found Dead at West Pokot Home

Kenyan athlete Hosea Mwok Macharinyang is dead.

Mwok who represented the country in five world cross-country championships, was found dead at Murkwijit, West Pokot County on Saturday.

Between 2006 to 2008, the departed won three consecutive team titles with the country at the World Cross Country Championships.

He won the 2007 Great Edinburgh Run and the next year ran his first half-marathon at the 2008 edition of the Stramilano 21km race. He finished fifth.

An injury then interrupted his career.

According to Athletics Kenya officials from the North Rift, the deceased had just resumed training.

They described him as a quiet and hardworking individual.

North Rift AK regional chairman Jackson Pkemoi said: “He started training again. He was preparing for a major come-back. As AK officials, we celebrate his achievements.”

AK North Rift official and coach Boniface Tiren told the Standard that he recently bumped into Mwok who promised to make time to explain what he had been up to.

“A month ago, I met him in Iten where he was training and I sought to know where he had been. He promised to find time to explain to me what he has been doing. It is saddening that he has passed on,” said Mr Tiren.

