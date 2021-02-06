Hosea Kiplagat, Former President Moi’s Aide Is Dead

Hosea Kiplagat, a politician and aide to former President Daniel Moi is dead.

Kiplagat has died aged 75 years although the cause of his death has not been made clear.

According to his family, Kiplagat passed away on Saturday morning at Karen hospital, Nairobi.

Reports indicate that the deceased was last seen on Friday evening and was in a jovial mood enjoying a drink with a friend at a members’ club in Lavington.

Kiplagat was Moi’s ear at the height of the Nyayo’s regime. He also served as the Co-operative Bank chairman during Moi’s era.

