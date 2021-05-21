Hope For Local Film Industry As Gov’t Set To Launch National Film Fund

The government is set to launch a National Film Fund that will help boost the local film industry through financial and tax credits, rebates and other incentives.

The fund will be managed through the National Film Policy, which is in its final stages of formulation according to Principal Secretary in the State Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunications Esther Koimett.

Koimett spoke during the 2021 edition of the Kuza Awards, where she insisted the importance of clean content in the media industry.

“The Policy also seeks to enhance and encourage public private partnerships in film development. I wish to assure you of our singular focus to build a vibrant and responsive media industry that can effectively contribute to the country’s prosperity,” said Koimett.

She also announced that the government was revising regulations in sectors such as Children’s Programming, Local Content and Niche Programming.

“These revised guidelines seek to seal any existing gaps and bring clarity in the broadcasting content standards,” said PS Koimett.

“We must strive for continued improvement in the quality of our programmes, in generating content that resonates with our immediate realities, and a media that is free and independent.”

Among the winners of this year’s Kuza Awards include Citizen TV which won the Favourite Free-to-Air Tv, followed by KTN Home and Switch TV.

Radio Maisha won the favourite radio category followed by Radio Citizen while Musyi FM became third.

Switch TV beat TV 47 to clinch the upcoming broadcaster award while the Mzalendo Mkuu Award was won by Edu TV, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, Radio Shadidi, Radio IFTIN, Hope FM, Kenya Catholic Conference Board and Akili Kids.

