Hope FM Launches on DSTV and GoTV

Hope FM is now available to DStv and GOtv customers on all packages. Hope FM will be available on DStv channel 896 and channel 304 on GOtv beginning May 12, 2020. Hope FM is a 24-hour Christian radio station that started broadcasting in 2003 and broadcasts in English and Kiswahili languages.

Hope FM programming ranges from a vast mix of praise and worship gospel music, both local and international, interactive discussions on biblical, inspirational talks, commentaries, current, social, real life issues and advertising services as well as the latest in news, sports and the happenings within the global church.

Some of its most notable programmes are Shangilia, Saturday Vybz, Treasure Hunt, Route 104, Adams Cave, Breath of Heaven, Praise Junction and Panda Panda. The music channel will be available 24/7 and can be accessed by pressing grid on your remote and scrolling down to the specific channel number or inputting the channel number on your remote.

“We are happy to have Hope FM as part of our line-up. We are continually seeking to offer our subscribers more value by giving them access to content that they can connect with. Hope FM will add to our already enriching line-up of music channels available to DStv and GOtv customers. We look forward to the inspiring blend of music, engagement and sermons that Hope FM unique programming will offer,” said MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Nancy Matimu.

