Hope For Contact Sports As Government Set To Review Safety Protocols

Contact sports remain banned in the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic, however, this could change soon as the government intends to review safety protocols.

Despite the ban, teams participating in international competitions can request for special permission to train and compete.

Clubs like FKFPL champions Gor Mahia have for the last two months been training in readiness to represent the country in the CAF Champions League.

The Harambee Stars early this month hosted Zambia in a friendly match as part of their preparations for the 2022 AFCON qualifying double header against Comoros next month.

Domestic competitions such as FKFPL have nonetheless remained banned, this despite the fact that national teams draw players from local clubs.

CS Sports Amina Mohammed has since disclosed they are engaging the ministry of health in view of reevaluating the safety protocols.

“On contact sports I think that’s a really important question. Although the protocols that we released said that our sports men and women could not undertake contact sports, I think we all know that they have been playing. So it’s something we are discussing with the Ministry of Health to see how we can support that with the right protocols of course,” Amina told Citizen TV.

Kenyans have continued to question the rationale behind allowing political rallies, while keeping ban on contact sports.

Recently, Shabana FC hosted AFC Leopards in an exhibition match at Gusii Stadium attended by fans.

The match was part of the Mashujaa Day celebrations that was preceded over by the Head of State President Uhuru Kenyatta.

