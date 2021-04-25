Homicide Detectives Rule Out Abduction in NLC Official Jennifer Wambua’s Murder

Homicide detectives probing the murder of National Lands Commission (NLC) deputy Director of Communications Jennifer Wambua have ruled out abduction in her disappearance before she was found dead in Ngong Forest.

The sleuths have concluded that Jennifer left her car at the commission’s headquarters before proceeding to Ngong for prayer in isolation.

Reports indicate that the detectives arrived at the conclusion after mobile phone record analysis led them to a conversation between Jennifer and a Machakos-based religious leader who advised her to take some time alone in the forest and pray over her depression.

According to the police, Jennifer followed the clergyman’s advice and proceed to Ngong where she had time alone to pray.

She later met Peter Njenga alias Sankale, the main suspect in the murder, who offered to get her drinking water before sexually assaulting her then strangling her to death.

Sankale, a 44-year-old businessman, is said to have been among the last people seen with Jennifer before her remains were found in a thicket in Ngong’.

The third suspect to be held in the murder was arrested at his house at Ebulbul in Ngong on Tuesday, April 13.

He had been mentioned by two other suspects in custody identified as Benjamin Saitoti and David Sempuan.

The boda boda rider and a herder were also seen with the deceased at the same spot where her body was discovered.

They claim to have left Jennifer in the company of the third suspect.

Detectives probing the murder have also been looking into some Sh2 million withdrawn from Jennifer’s account two days before she went missing.

Jennifer had received a sum total of Sh2.7 million meant for the launch of a strategic plan for the commission.

She was supposed to use the money to pay suppliers.

Jennifer’s body was found in a thicket on March 15, three days after she was reported missing.

An autopsy exam showed that she died of strangulation.

“The oesophagus had collapsed showing she was strangled by use of hands,” lawyer Daniel Maanzo said.

The autopsy further revealed that the body had other bruises on the face and legs.

The deceased was laid to rest on March 24 at her Machakos home.

