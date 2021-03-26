Homeboyz Radio Suspends Shaffie, DJ Joe Mfalme For Two Weeks

Homeboyz Radio presenters, Shaffie Weru, Dj Joe Mfalme, and Neville Musya have been suspended.

In a statement issued by the Radio Africa-owned station, the three Lift Off show hosts will be suspended for a period of two weeks.

“During the suspension period the presenters and all other Homeboyz Radio presenters, producers and the Homeboyz Radio social media team shall undergo mandatory gender awareness sensitization training and training on ethical reporting and on-air discussion of women issues, sexual assault, and gender-based violence.

“The training shall be done by our legal team and a credible institution that is a key advocate for women’s rights and their protection from all forms of discrimination, bias and abuse,” the statement read in part.

Official Statement On Homeboyz Radio Presenters' Suspension.

Earlier, the station’s General Manager Somoina Kimojino had indicated that a disciplinary inquiry had been instituted against the trio.

The three made insensitive comments about a 20-year-old woman, Eunice Wangari, who on September 13, last year was thrown from the 12th floor of Ambank Building by her boyfriend for refusing his sexual advances.

Wangari, after spending two months at Kenyatta National Hospital, cannot walk unassisted.

In their statements this morning, Shaffie and Dj Joe apologized to Eunice for uttering words that may have caused her harm.

“I realize and accept that my statements about the unfortunate incident that happened to Eunice were very insensitive and hurtful and could be interpreted by some as encouraging the already ongoing and unacceptable culture of violence against women and girls.

“I do not, have not and will never condone any form of violence against women and I will do my part to help put an end to it,” read their statements in part.

