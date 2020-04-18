Homa Bay’s First Case Of COVID-19 Masqueraded As A Funeral Attendee – CS Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in Homa Bay County, stating that the driver masqueraded as a funeral attendee.

In his daily COVID-19 press briefing, the CS stated that he received a call from Homa Bay Governor, Cyprian Awiti who stated that the driver among other passengers had travelled from Nairobi, with an empty coffin pretending to be attending a funeral.

“The governor of Homa Bay informed me this morning of a group of people who traveled from Nairobi in a private vehicle pretending that they were attending a funeral dully equipped with an empty coffin to illustrate that they were mourners. They managed to come from Nairobi during this time…,” he said.

Consequently, their trick was discovered and they were taken into quarantine, with the driver testing positive for the virus.

Further, the CS issued a stern warning against quarantine facilities flaunting the directives laid down by the government. For instance, he stated that there were reports indicating quarantine officials were involved in taking bribes to release quarantined persons.

He also cautioned truck drivers who are not corresponding to the curfew directive restricting movement in and out of counties, and even from neighboring countries.

“On this I want to caution truck drivers who were are informed are smuggling people from one area to another. I want to tell such irresponsible persons that they are lowering back our efforts. The enforcement agencies are there to manage the situation, not to become participants,” he said.

According to the CS, there are people who are still flaunting the ban of movement that was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta where movement in and out of Nairobi, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa were restricted aimed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are 262, 12 deaths and 60 recoveries.

