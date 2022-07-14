Homa Bay County Employee Stabbed To Death By Wife

Homa Bay County employee Charles Okoth Onyango has been stabbed to death by his wife after a quarrel over text messages.

Charles who worked at the ICT department of the County Gov’t met his death at a local pub while drinking with his wife.

Reports by witnesses reveal that the 31-year-old checked in at the pub and ordered a few drinks. He was later joined by a woman, who has now been identified as the wife.

The two started drinking before an argument ensued. The wife reportedly asked for Onyango’s phone but he declined.

It is speculated that Onyango had received a text message that did not go well with the wife. Thus, when he refused to hand over his phone, things escalated.

The wife is said to have withdrawn a knife from her handbag and stabbed Onyango in the chest, killing him instantly.

The wife is currently in custody awaiting interrogation and arraignment. The body of Onyango has since been transferred to Homa Bay County Hospital Mortuary.

Friends of Onyango have sent their condolences on Facebook while eulogizing him as a kind and gentle man who did not deserve to die in such a cruel manner.

“If you are unhappy in a relationship, walk out, leave. Life will continue, don’t kill! RIP Charles Okoth,” Nevile a friend wrote.

