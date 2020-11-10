Homa Bay County Communications Director Juma Aluoch Succumbs To Coronavirus

Homa Bay County communications director Juma Aluoch has succumbed to Coronavirus.

Health Executive Richard Muga, said Aluoch passed away on Monday afternoon at the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital.

He was undergoing treatment when he developed Covid-19 related complications.

Aluoch was taken to the facility on Sunday due to chest pains.

“He was admitted [to] the facility on Sunday after developing severe chest complications and upon undergoing Covid-19 tests, he turned out positive,” he said.

He added: “As the county government of Homa Bay, we are sending our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our departed colleague. We will issue an official statement in due course.”

The office of the governor has been closed for two weeks after his Personal Assistant, an executive and other employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta launched a sensitisation campaign dubbed “No Mask, No Service” in the counties.

