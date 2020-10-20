Homa Bay County Assembly Closed For Two Weeks Over Covid-19 Fears

The Homa Bay County Assembly has suspended operations for two weeks after one of its ward representatives tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

The County’s Health department revealed that the MCA was tested in Kisumu and isolated after the positive result.

The assembly’s leadership stated that the move to close the House is aimed at preventing the spread of the contagious disease.

While confirming the suspension of operations, the assembly majority leader John Kiasa said all MCAs and assembly staff will be required to undergo mandatory testing to establish their COVID-19 status before they resume normal operations.

Homa Bay becomes the second assembly to suspend operations in the recent past amid Covid-19 surge.

Uasin Gishu County Assembly was recently shut down after it emerged that Huruma Ward Representative Peter Chomba died of Covid-19.

Chomba collapsed and died 12 days ago, and a posthumous test confirmed that the county legislator had been infected with Covid-19.

In a memo to the MCAs and assembly staffers, Uasin Gishu Assembly Clerk Shadrack Choge said that the assembly will remain shut until November 6.

Yesterday, Nandi County offices were also closed after eight members of staff tested positive for the virus.

