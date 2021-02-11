Homa Bay Becomes Third County Assembly To Pass BBI Bill

Meetings in Gem, Bondo, and Ugunja sub-counties were held between 2 pm and 5 pm while those in Rarieda, Alego Usonga, and Ugenya sub-counties were held between 9 am and 12.

Kisumu County followed suit and became the second county to pass the BBI bill after MCAs unanimously voted in support.

According to Kisumu County Assembly Speaker, the legislative house carried out public participation between February 5 to February 8.

The Bill was tabled by East Seme MCA Seth Okumu and seconded by Beatrice Pamela.

This comes at a time the Bill is facing turbulence, following a court order barring the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from holding a referendum.