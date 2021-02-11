Homa Bay Becomes Third County Assembly To Pass BBI Bill

Homa Bay has become the third county Assembly to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill.
Last week, Siaya County became the first to pass the BBI bill, with members of the county assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) leading residents in public hearings on Tuesday.
The draft Bill had already been subjected to public participation in all the six sub-counties of Siaya.
The Assembly had adverts in local dailies last week inviting residents to public participation forums.
Meetings in Gem, Bondo, and Ugunja sub-counties were held between 2 pm and 5 pm while those in Rarieda, Alego Usonga, and Ugenya sub-counties were held between 9 am and 12.
Kisumu County followed suit and became the second county to pass the BBI bill after MCAs unanimously voted in support.
According to Kisumu County Assembly Speaker, the legislative house carried out public participation between February 5 to February 8.
The Bill was tabled by East Seme MCA Seth Okumu and seconded by Beatrice Pamela.
This comes at a time the Bill is facing turbulence, following a court order barring the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from holding a referendum.
On Monday, a 5-judge bench ruling presided by Justice Joel Ngugi stopped the IEBC from conducting a referendum on the BBI Bill.
The order would stand pending hearing and determination of seven consolidated petitions challenging the legality of the BBI.
The judges however ruled that the County Assemblies and Parliament are to continue with deliberations and public engagements and participation of the bill.
