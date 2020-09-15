‘Holy’ Got Kwer Shrine Closed Following Legio Maria Fracas That Left 5 Dead

Holy Got Kwer Shrine in Migori County has been closed by police authorities following the fracas that ensued yesterday during the memorial of Legio Maria founder Pope Melkio Ondeto.

According to reports on social media, two factions of Pope Adika and Pope Kalul were fighting to take control of the Shrine thus leading to the deaths of 5 people and several others injured.

The incident is said to have escalated after Pope Adika arrived at the holy hill with his followers from Amoyo, referred to as Jerusalem. The thus received a hostile reception from the followers of Pope Kalul thus leading to their clash.

Pope Adika’s van was thus burned down and his convoy stoned forcing police officers to intervene.

The wrangles in Legio Maria have been attributed to leadership that has been going on for over 10 years thus leading to a division among the followers.

Following the death of Pope Romanus Ong’ombe, there has existed a fight on who is the legitimate successor between Popes Adika and Kalul.

In an interview with Citizen, Pope Kalul condemned police actions for using excessive force to restore calm adding that they were innocent victims.

