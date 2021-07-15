Champions League Final: History Beckons For Anthony Akumu

Harambee Stars utility Anthony Akumu could become the first Kenyan to win the African Champions League when his side Kaizer Chiefs take on Al Ahly SC in Saturday’s final in Morocco.

Soweto giants, Chiefs have been this season’s surprise package going all the way to the final of Africa’s elite club football set for Casablanca, Morocco against the backdrop of a weak domestic campaign.

It will be Chiefs first Champions League final appearance, while Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC are the defending champions, having won their record ninth title last season.

28-year-old Akumu joined Chiefs in June 2020 from Zambian side Zesco United and has steadily rose through the ranks.

A utility, the former Gor Mahia man, always comes in handy whether in midfield or defense, and coach Stuart Baxter has always exploited the advantage.

The two sides have never met in the Champions League, however, they clashed in the 2002 CAF Super Cup with Ahly emerging 4-1 victors.

Ahly’s manager Pitso Mosimane, is a South African and understands Chiefs very well. He will be gunning for a third Champions League medal after picking his first with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

The match will kick off at 10.00PM Kenyan time LIVE on Supersport.

