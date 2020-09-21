Be Smart, Hire Coach Bobby Williamson, Frank Nuttall Advises Kenyan Clubs

Frank Nuttall has advised Kenyan clubs to “be smart” and hire former Gor Mahia manager Bobby Williamson, saying he’s by far “the most experienced football coach in country.”

Williamson’s last coaching stint was with Harambee Stars, Kenya’s national team, between 2014 and 2016 before he was replaced by Stanley Okumbi.

Before then, he guided multiple Kenyan champions Gor Mahia to a first Kenyan Premier League title in 2013.

He was also the coach of Uganda national team, Uganda Cranes between 2008 and 2013, guiding them to four Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup titles.

Nuttall, who won the 2015 KPL title with Gor Mahia unbeaten, feels his fellow Scotsman, despite his achievements and experience, has not been respected enough nor has he been appreciated.

Read: More Woes For FKF As Court Orders Sh55 Million Pay For Coach Williamson Over Wrongful Dismissal

“For too long, he has not been appreciated or respected,” Nuttall said. He added, “Be smart, be ahead of the rest and sign him.”

Bobby, 59, played as a striker for teams like West Brom, Rangers and Kilmarnock during his career.

He was diagnosed with cancer of the nasal passages in the summer of 2017. He has made Kenya his permanent home.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu