Plush Hilton Hotel to Shut Down Operations in December

The Hilton, a well-known hotel in Nairobi, is closing its doors after more than five decades of service.

The plush hotel whose major shareholder is the International Hotels Kenya Limited, said on Wednesday that it will close its doors in December.

“Following extensive discussions with the hotel ownership, Hilton Nairobi will close its doors for the last time on 31st December 2022 and cease operations,” a hotel spokesperson told Business Daily.

“Covid-19 created unprecedented challenges for our industry. However, the decision to cease operations is not directly connected to the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the closure of the hotel will result in a retrenchment process. However, we will work with those impacted to help them find alternative employment.”

Some employees will be sent to Hilton hotels in Nairobi, the hotel management said, adding that the plan is not to exit Kenya completely.

Hilton announced that its other brands will continue to operate.

“Hilton Nairobi Hurlingham and Hilton Garden Inn Nairobi Airport are growing our portfolio with new hotel development opportunities in the city and beyond,” it said.

The government has a 40.57 percent shareholding in International Hotels Kenya Limited which owns the iconic hotel located within the Central Business District (CBD).

There are 287 rooms in the Hilton, including 45 twins, 185 doubles, seven suites, 22 pool rooms, and 27 executive rooms.

The State also owned 33.83 percent of Kenya Hotel Properties Limited, which ran the InterContinental Hotel.

The InterContinental hotel shut down operations in August 2020.

Also halting operations in Kenya were; Laico Regency and Radisson Blu in Nairobi’s Upper Hill.

