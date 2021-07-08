Hilary Ng’weno, First Kenyan To Attend Harvard University Passes On

Veteran journalist Hilary Ng’weno has passed on.

Ng’weno died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his home on after a long illness.

Ng’weno, popularly known as HBN during his hey days, was born in 1938 and is known for documentaries that covered Kenyan history.

He was the founder and editor-in- chief of the Weekly Review magazine which covered political affairs between the 1970’s and the 1990’s.

Read: MCK Announces Grants For Journalists Covering Climate Change, GBV

Ng’weno was the first Kenyan to attend Harvard University between 1957 and 1962, when he first returned to Kenya and joined the Nation Media Group as a reporter and columnist for the Daily Nation.

He later went back to Harvard in 1969 to study Film Production and Television until 1975 when he came and started The Weekly Review.

He is married to Fleur Ng’weno, with whom they have two daughters, Amolo Ng’weno and Dr. Bettina Ng’weno.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu