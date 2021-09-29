Hilarious Tactics Politicians are Using to Appeal to Voters As Polls Draw Closer

Political tension in Kenya has heightened ahead of the 2022 polls with politicians imploring different tactics to woo voters. Campaigns are about to start with politicians using some of the most hilarious tactics.

With just a few months to the much anticipated 2022 General Elections, Kenyans’ voting pattern is one that needs to be studied in depth. In the famous King Kaka’s ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ song, “Si mnajua nyinyi voters ndio washenzi. Kwani hamjui mdomo yangu ilibatizwa an wakongwe, so nashangaa akili zenu time ya kura zinajaanga shonde?” (This loosely translates to, we, the voters are to be blamed since during this period, we never use our brains to make the right decisions).

Politicians are some of the most cunning people. They are very strategic with what they want. For instance, they are elected after every five years and during this period, they are rarely seen by the people who put them in office. However, a few months to the next elections, they act holier than thou and become the most humble people on earth just after the Pope.

These next few months Kenyans are going to be treated to all kinds of drama and cheap theatrics, from those flaunting money to the ones acting poor just to appear to be in the same status as the common mwananchi.

Here are some hilarious theatrics that have so far been displayed:

Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is set to take yet another stab at Presidency on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket.

Odinga has intensified his campaigns ahead of the 2022 elections while strategizing to ensure he succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Recently, while scaling Mount Kenya and solidifying the votes in the region, Raila took a tour within Githurai, Witethia, Kenol, Sagana, Makutano, Karatina, Chaka and Nyeri.

He attracted a mammoth crowd and won the heart of a local man who gifted him with shoes. He also visited the local market where he interacted with the common man and even bought some vegetables.

Kimimili MP Didmus Barasa

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has recently made headlines following his social media presence. A few weeks back, he was arrested for slapping a contractor, Steve Kay in his constituency.

Apparently, the MP had visited Baptist Lurare Primary School in Kamukuywa ward in his constituency where he was expected to commission five classrooms built from CDF. The contractor however failed to open the classrooms ahead of the event for having not received the full payment.

The move angered the Kimilili legislator who slapped him leading to backlash from netizens.

The MP has, however, rebranded and is keen to protect his image by working for his constituents. In photos shared on social media, the MP took it upon himself to help construct a mud house for a local family sparking mixed reactions.







In yet another video shared on Twitter, the MP had turned into a God-fearing man and was leading a congregation in praise and worship.

“Praise him for his mighty deeds; praise him according to his excellent greatness!” Psa. 150:2,” he captioned.

“Praise him for his mighty deeds; praise him according to his excellent greatness!” Psa. 150:2 pic.twitter.com/z9ByLuZJPO — Hon Didmus Barasa, MP Kimilili (@DidmusWaBarasa) September 10, 2021

Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto is a very strategic politician who understands and knows how to sway voters. The DP is currently eyeing the country’s top seat and he is doing everything possible to ensure he succeeds his boss, Uhuru.

From the slogan ‘hustlers’ to ‘mtoto was maskini‘, the DP is leaving no stones unturned. For instance, he likens himself to a chicken seller who rose from grass to grace.

Severally, the DP has portrayed himself as a hustler, taking photos with jua kali traders and even inviting them to his residence in Karen. According to him, his government will be formed by the mama mbogas and boda bodas.

Isaac Mwaura

Isaac Mwaura was a nominated Senator under the Jubilee Ticket. He however lost his seat after being expelled by the ruling Jubilee Party for disloyalty to the party.

Mwaura who was rarely seen on the streets is now aligned with the common mwananchi and is walking from one market to the other trying to woo voters.

In a tweet, the ex-senator was captured enjoying a meal with locals and even went ahead to help a local trader with her job.

It's that season again ladies and gentlemen😂😂

Gideon Moi Onyonka Nick Ruto pic.twitter.com/sBlRYDPRzc — Somalia bae🇸🇴🇰🇪 (@Halimaibrah) September 14, 2021

Evans Kidero

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero is yet again taking a stab at politics as he has declared interests in the Homa Bay Governatorial seat.

Despite the several court cases he is battling, the ex-Nairobi County boss still wants to represent the people of Homa Bay as he thinks he is the best suitable candidate.

A few years back, Kidero was caught up in a scandal with the then Nairobi Woman Rep Rachael Shebesh after he slapped her. This, among other high-end properties Kidero owns is far from proving that he is a humble man.

However, with elections just months away, Kidero is even riding on boda bodas within the country to prove he is for the people and wants to bring change.

There is a humble, down-to-earth billionaire who is going around in my village on a motorbike. They all want to bring change. Waol gi uwiii! pic.twitter.com/UCJTVlaqvh — Ja Loka (@_fels1) September 9, 2021

Anne Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has vowed to defend her seat in the coming 2022 polls as the County boss.

From re-aligning and shifting from one political party to the other, Waiguru has leveled herself down to meet common mwananchi’s needs.

In recent photos shared on social media, the County boss had a cup of tea with residents from her county while having conversations that she termed would help transform their lives.

However, for the past five years, the county boss was rarely on the ground with a section of Netizens accusing her of corruption and mismanagement of public funds. Not forgetting she was almost impeached over the same.

I enjoyed having cup of tea with Mwea residents at Freshna Cafe and listening to their stories of how our #KirinyagaRising vision has transformed their lives.

Ground iko Imara!

I am listening!#WîraWarie#Kaziiongee pic.twitter.com/qtg2zfAply — Anne Waiguru EGH, OGW (@AnneWaiguru) September 27, 2021

Gladys Wanga

Gladys Wanga is the current Homa Bay County Woman Representative. She is eyeing the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat and has gone to every extent to prove she is the best candidate.

From visiting churches, victims of tragedies and funerals to making donations in form of money, Wanga’s strategy is not one to be ignored.

She was recently captured in church barefoot.

Musalia Mudavadi

Musalia Mudavadi wants to be Kenya’s next president and had made his presidential bid announcing that he will not back down.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) Party leader has recently started a countrywide campaign, visiting different constituencies and engaging with the people on the ground.

According to him, his strategy is aimed at uniting Kenyans and rebuilding the economy. He has visited different churches, made donations and made stopovers at markets seeking to woo voters into making him the Country’s 5th president.

Recently, he took his campaign a notch higher when he was captured getting his shoe shined at a local kiosk, an act that has not been seen in years.

James Orengo

Siaya Senator James Orengo is renowned as Raila Odinga’s right-hand man and his foot soldier. In previous elections, he rarely campaigned as he was directly endorsed for being a loyal defender to ‘Baba’.

The Senator is, however, seeking the Siaya Governatorial seat ahead of the 2022 polls and has revamped his strategy to target and meet the local man.

In a rare occurrence, the Senator recently threw social media into a frenzy after he publicly declared his support to the local artists. In a bid to associate himself with the youths, Orengo posted a video jamming to a local Kenyan song, a move that was unexpected.

“Let’s support Kenyan artists and products. MADE IN KENYA is POSSIBLE; let’s make it a brand and sell “Made in Kenya” to the rest of the world,” Orengo captioned the video.

Let's support Kenyan artists and products. MADE IN KENYA is POSSIBLE; let's make it a brand and sell "Made in Kenya" to the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/4MZOyPSzCF — James Orengo (@orengo_james) September 13, 2021

As the polls draw closer, more is expected from politicians as they hunt and try to prove to voters that they are the best suitable candidates for the jobs.

