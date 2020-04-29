Highlights From Safaricom’s Full 2019/20 Financial Year Results

Safaricom has announced the Financial Results for the year ending March 31, 2020 which saw the profit and total comprehensive income for the year grow 19.5 percent year-on-year.

The results were normalised for the exceptional share of profit of joint venture, at 14.3 percent to Ksh71.7 billion with service revenue growing to Ksh251.2 billion.

This year’s financial results were driven by growth in M-Pesa revenue, which grew by 12.6 percent contributing 33.6 percent of the service revenue and mobile data which grew by 12.1 percent to Ksh40.67 billion.

Here are the key highlights

Service revenue grew by 4.8 percent to Ksh251.22 billion while voice service (incoming and outgoing) revenue shrunk by 1.4 percent to Ksh94.45 billion.

M-Pesa revenue grew by 12.6 percent to Ksh84.44 billion while mobile data revenue increased by 12.1 percent to Ksh40.67 billion.

Messaging revenue declined by 12.3 percent to Ksh17.19 billion as compared to fixed service whose revenue increased by 10.7 percent to Ksh8.97 billion.

One month active overall customer base increased by 9.5 percent to 28.63 million while one month active M-Pesa customers increased 10.0percent to 24.91 million.

One month active chargeable mobile data customers increased 10.2 percent to 19.62 million.

Safricom recorded 13.5 percent growth in Earnings/profit before Interest (EBIT) to Ksh101.01 billion with an EBIT margin of 38.6 percent, up 3.0 points year-on-year.

Free Cash Flow was up 11.4 percent to Ksh70.27 billion.

